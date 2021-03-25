STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 2,523 new cases in Karnataka, state bans Holi, Ugadi festivities

As of March 25 evening, cumulatively 9,78,478 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,471 deaths and 9,47,781 discharges.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:05 PM

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka has recorded 2,523 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the gross to 9.78 lakh and the toll to 12,471, the Health Department said on Thursday.

This is for the third consecutive day that the state has reported over 2,000 fresh cases.

Out of the fresh cases reported on Thursday, 1,623 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 1,192 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of March 25 evening, cumulatively 9,78,478 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,471 deaths and 9,47,781 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 18,207 active cases, 18,057 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 150 are in ICU.

Among 10 deaths reported on Thursday, 6 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 2, and one each from Ballari and Belagavi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,623, Udupi 145, Kalaburagi 100, Mysuru 89, Bidar 78, Dakshina Kannada 72, followed by others.

A total of over 2.07 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,396 were tested on Thursday alone.

The state on Thursday issued an order not allowing public celebrations, gatherings or congregations during the coming festivals like Ugadi, Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Good Friday following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In an order, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, who is also the State Disaster Management Authority's State Executive Committee Chairperson has directed authorities concerned to ensure that public gatherings and congregations during the upcoming religious festivals not be allowed in public places, including parks, markets and religious places.

It has asked the Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP-city civic corporation), Deputy Commissioners, and authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of the order and adequately inform and sensitise field functionaries in this regard.

The order also warns of action under the Disaster Management Act, IPC and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, against those violating the guidelines.

Noting that Karnataka is again under threat of COVID-19 spread, the government said it has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in coronavirus cases in the state during the last fortnight.

It is anticipated that gatherings, congregations and public celebrations during the coming festivals may pose a considerable threat of spread of virus and may cause setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of COVID-19 cases.

For the last three consecutive days, the state has been reporting over 2,000 fresh cases of coronavirus.

