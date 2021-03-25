STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haveri boy tortured to death for stealing snacks, police arrest two in Davangere

The cause of death has not yet ascertained officially, but the sources in KIMS hospital, Hubballi said the boy was shocked due to torture and he died due to a brain haemorrhage. 

10-year-old Harishayya who was allegedly tortured to death in Haveri

10-year-old Harishayya who was allegedly tortured to death in Haveri

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HAVERI: Police arrested two persons, who allegedly tortured a 10-year-old boy to death in Uppanashi village of Haveri district. A special team of Hangal police arrested the two accused in a forest area of Davangere district on Thursday.

For allegedly stealing snacks that cost a few rupees, Harishayya, son of Nagayya Hiremath was tortured to death by a shopkeeper at Uppanashi village of Hangal taluk.

The shop owner Shivarudrappa Haveri and his relatives kept the boy locked up in a room and tied a heavy stone to his back on March 16. The victim’s parents rushed to KIMS hospital for treatment of the boy who died on March 22.

Adur police registered the case against Shivarudrappa Haveri and his relatives, Kumar Haveri, Praveen Karishettar and Basavannevva Karishettar after the boy died in Hubballi. Haveri superintendent of police K Devaraju formed a team headed by Hangal CPI to arrested the absconded four accused.

On Thursday Hangal police, rushed to a forest area near Channagiri of Davangere district and arrested Kumar Haveri and Praveen Karishettar. The other two accused are still absconding and the police are searching for them.

A police officer said, the arrested have left their mobile phones in some other area and they were residing in a temple in the forest area of Channagiri. As per the inputs received by the informers, the police team rushed to the forest of Channagiri and managed to arrest the duo.

Haveri boy torture case
