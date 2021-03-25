STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government tightens rules, imposes fines to control COVID

Published: 25th March 2021 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 01:57 PM

mask

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Aimed at ensuring people follow COVID-19 preventive measures amid a spike in cases, the Karnataka government has decided to tighten rules and impose fines.

As per the order issued dated March 24, those who don't wear masks or maintain social distance will have to pay a fine of Rs 250 if caught in a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or Municipal Corporation area.

In areas other than Municipal corporations the fine amount is Rs 100.

A fine of Rs 5,000 and 10,000 will be imposed on non- air conditioned and air-conditioned party halls, departmental stores, branded shops and shopping malls respectively if wearing of masks and social distancing norms are violated and if the number of persons present exceeds the permitted limit.

The owners of the premises as well as the organisers of the events shall be responsible, the order said.

As per rules, in the case of marriages, political and religious celebrations, 500 people are permitted in an open space.

While if the marriage is in a closed space, the limit is 200, for birthdays and other celebrations 100 people are allowed in open spaces and 50 in closed areas.

In case of funerals, the permissible limit is 100 in an open space, and 50 in a closed area.

Also for cremations and burials it will be 50 people.

The fine amount for violation of norms at starred hotels, marriage or convention halls with a capacity of 500 persons or any other similar public places, also for organisers of public functions or rallies or gatherings or celebrations has been fixed at Rs 10,000, it added.

BBMP Marshals, police officials not below the rank of head constables, health inspectors and bill collectors of the municipal corporations are authorised to compound the offence in urban area, it said, in areas other than municipal corporations, Panchayat Development officers, secretaries of gram panchayat are also authorised.

For the last two days the state has been reporting over 2,000 fresh cases of COVID.

As of March 24 evening, cumulatively 9,75,955 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,461 deaths and 9,46,589 discharges.

Total number of active cases stood at 16,886.

