Karnataka HC gives relief to Kangana over tweet but says celebrities must show restraint

BENGALURU: While asking the trial court to take a fresh look and pass orders with regard to the complaint filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her 'objectionable' tweet against those protesting against the farm laws, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday took serious exception to the actor's remarks, saying this is becoming the order of the day and celebrities should exhibit restraint.

Justice HP Sandesh not only questioned Kangana's counsel as to who gave power or authority to her for making such comments or allegations but also wondered what would have been the actor's response if similar allegations are made against her.

However, Justice Sandesh quashed the order passed by the trial court directing Kythasandra police in Tumakuru district to register an FIR and investigate the case based on the private complaint filed against her, noting that the magistrate did not satisfy himself as to whether the averments in the complaint constitute offences alleged against the actor and order was passed mechanically directing the police to register FIR and investigate the case. In view of this, the matter should be looked afresh to pass the order in accordance with law, the judge ordered the trial court.

The order was passed in response to the petition filed by Kangana questioning the validity of the order passed by the trial court based on the private complaint filed by Tumakuru-based advocate L Ramesh Naik on September 25, 2020.

The counsel of the actor argued that there was complete non-application of mind by the magistrate who passed the order mechanically to register an FIR and investigate it, without recording his satisfaction into the averments made in the complaint as well as the alleged offences against his client.

Defending his private complaint, Ramesh Naik, the complainant, argued that an alternative remedy is available to the actor before the trial court.

Kangana had tweeted on September 21, 2020, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are Terrorist. You very well know that I said but simply like to spread misinformation".

Naik subsequently filed the complaint alleging that this tweet will result in disturbing the peace in society and hurt the sentiments of thousands of protesting farmers who are the backbone of the country.

Kyathsandra police had registered an FIR on October 12, 2020.