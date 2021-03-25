STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC gives relief to Kangana over tweet but says celebrities must show restraint

Naik filed the complaint alleging that her tweet will result in disturbing the peace in society and hurt the sentiments of thousands of protesting farmers who are the backbone of the country

Published: 25th March 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut at Bandra police station in Mumbai

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While asking the trial court to take a fresh look and pass orders with regard to the complaint filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her 'objectionable' tweet against those protesting against the farm laws, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday took serious exception to the actor's remarks, saying this is becoming the order of the day and celebrities should exhibit restraint.

Justice HP Sandesh not only questioned Kangana's counsel as to who gave power or authority to her for making such comments or allegations but also wondered what would have been the actor's response if similar allegations are made against her.

However, Justice Sandesh quashed the order passed by the trial court directing Kythasandra police in Tumakuru district to register an FIR and investigate the case based on the private complaint filed against her, noting that the magistrate did not satisfy himself as to whether the averments in the complaint constitute offences alleged against the actor and order was passed mechanically directing the police to register FIR and investigate the case. In view of this, the matter should be looked afresh to pass the order in accordance with law, the judge ordered the trial court.

The order was passed in response to the petition filed by Kangana questioning the validity of the order passed by the trial court based on the private complaint filed by Tumakuru-based advocate L Ramesh Naik on September 25, 2020.

The counsel of the actor argued that there was complete non-application of mind by the magistrate who passed the order mechanically to register an FIR and investigate it, without recording his satisfaction into the averments made in the complaint as well as the alleged offences against his client.

Defending his private complaint, Ramesh Naik, the complainant, argued that an alternative remedy is available to the actor before the trial court.

Kangana had tweeted on September 21, 2020, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are Terrorist. You very well know that I said but simply like to spread misinformation".

Naik subsequently filed the complaint alleging that this tweet will result in disturbing the peace in society and hurt the sentiments of thousands of protesting farmers who are the backbone of the country.

Kyathsandra police had registered an FIR on October 12, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Farmers' protests Karnataka HC
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp