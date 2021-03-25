STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka judiciary gets Supreme Court's pat

Lok Adalat settled record number of property disputes in Dec last year
 

Published: 25th March 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court has lauded the Karnataka judiciary for resolving a record number of partition suits (property disputes) on a single day, at the mega Lok Adalat held at the end of last year.  

Briefing the media on Wednesday on the upcoming mega Lok Adalat to be held on Saturday, Justice Aravind Kumar, Executive Chairman, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), said, “When we met recently, Chief Justice of India S R Bobde appreciated KSLSA for resolving a record number of 3,093 partition suits out of 2.63 lakh cases, settled at the one-day mega Lok Adalat on December 19, 2020. Normally, on an average, 20 to 25 property dispute cases are settled during a single Lok Adalat, with a maximum of 42.”

Justice Kumar, who is also a judge of the Karnataka High Court, noted that around 60,000 property dispute cases are pending in the state, and said they are making all efforts to increase the settlement of partition suits in Lok Adalats. “By resolving 2.63 lakh cases at the Lok Adalat in December last year, we saved 
Rs 144.77 crore, which would otherwise have to be spent towards salaries of judges and staffers, as well as other incidental expenses, if those cases were tried in court. Karnataka is the first state in the country to achieve this,” the judge said. 

He also said that they have contributed Rs 41.59 crore to the state exchequer through collection of penalties and compounding of fines among others, by settling compoundable cases at the Lok Adalat, that too during the pandemic. “In fact, if those cases are tried in court, it would take five-six years to get that much revenue,” Justice Kumar pointed out.

Giving an example of the burden on the state government, Justice Kumar said the state now has to pay Rs 23 lakh to a land owner for acquiring 23 guntas of land in 1993, for which Rs 83,000 was awarded earlier. Due to disputes, the state has to pay over Rs 2,000 crore to land owners in such cases. After identifying such cases and apprising the state on the matter, the government has already released Rs 1,200 crore to settle the claims in the ensuing Lok Adalat, he said.Meanwhile, former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde will inaugurate the mega Lok Adalat on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp