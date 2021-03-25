STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kumaraswamy not to back judicial probe into CD row involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi

"The woman said to be in the CD has not come out and police have failed to trace her. She is releasing only CDs. Under such circumstances, how can the government order a judicial inquiry," he asked

Published: 25th March 2021 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has categorically said that he would not support the demand of a judicial inquiry into the CD row that led to the resignation of Ramesh Jarkiholi from the BS Yediyurappa government.

Kumaraswamy who was on his way to Basavakalyan to participate in the filing of nomination papers by the JD candidate for the byelections told press persons during his brief halt at Kalaburagi that it would be difficult to frame terms of reference for the judicial inquiry. "The woman who is said to be in the CD has not come out and police have failed to trace her. She is releasing only CDs. Under such circumstances, how can the government order a judicial inquiry," he questioned.

Kumaraswamy blamed both the BJP and Congress for wasting the valuable time of the session. There was no discussion of burning problems of the state including the lack of many facilities in the Kalyana Karnataka region and issues affecting farmers. It seems both the BJP and Congress have indulged in mud-slinging against each other and thought that people would forget everything, but they will not, he warned.

Commenting on the statement of Yediyurappa in the session on Wednesday defending borrowings, the former Chief Minister said if the CM was having so much concern over the financial condition of the state and if he wanted to resolve the issue without borrowing, he could have avoided nominating members and chairmen to various Boards and Corporations.

Kumaraswamy said the Janata Dal would not field candidates to the byelections of Maski Assembly constituency and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency. Janata Dal would concentrate on its candidate at Basavakalyan. The Congress has previously questioned the secular credentials of Janata Dal (S), but now we have fielded a person belonging to the minority community, he said.

The former Chief Minister said that he and his party leaders would visit almost all villages of Basavakalyan constituency to tell the people about the drama of the Congress and BJP and would remind them about the good governance given by him when he was the CM.

