STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ruckus in Assembly: Key pieces of legislation rushed through

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri first appealed to the protesting members to allow discussion and ensure passage of bills, but bulldozed through the House proceedings despite protests.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress legislators protest in the Well of the Assembly on Wednesday

By  Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid ruckus by Congress demanding the resignation of ministers in the Yediyurappa Cabinet over the CD-gate controversy, the Assembly on Wednesday passed key finance-related bills, like an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Act, Finance Bill, appropriation bills and supplementary budget.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri first appealed to the protesting members to allow discussion and ensure passage of bills, but bulldozed through the House proceedings despite protests.In line with the amendment brought to the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2002, the Bill passed in the House on Wednesday increases the cap on the fiscal deficit to 4% of GSDP instead of 3%. The Bill also amended sections of the Act that mandate a revenue surplus financial year and a cap of 25%on total liabilities at the end of a fiscal year. 

“Although we have allowed ourselves to borrow more, attempts will be made to keep loans minimal and only if a need arises. We will try to keep total liabilities under 25% of GSDP,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told the Assembly. The budget has estimated a fiscal deficit of Rs 59,240 crore at 3.48% of GSDP, a revenue deficit of Rs 15,134 crore and total liabilities of Rs 4,57,899 crore at 26.9% of GSDP for 2021-22. Borrowing is pegged at Rs 71,332 crore. 

The Assembly also passed supplementary estimates and two appropriation bills to allow spending for the rest of the current fiscal and 2021-22. Yediyurappa tabled a motion for demands of supplementary estimates, in which Rs 8,751.36 crore from revenue account and Rs 4,772.06 crore from capital account to 25 departments, including agriculture, energy, revenue, health and family welfare etc have been sought.  An appropriation bill for Rs 13,158.25 crore for payments and expenditure till  March 31, 2021 and another one to withdraw Rs 2,52,391.97 crore from consolidated funds of the State were also passed. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Karnataka Assembly CD gate
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp