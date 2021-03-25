Sandalwood drugs case: Producer Shankar Gowda held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Govindpura police on Tuesday arrested Sandalwood film producer Shankar Gowda in connection with the ongoing investigation into the drugs case. The police have already interrogated him twice in a bid to find evidence. He was handed over to judicial custody.

A senior police officer said that nine drug peddlers, including some Nigerians, have been arrested over the last couple of months and drugs worth Rs 4 crore have been recovered. During the investigation, police found that Gowda was hosting parties for some celebrities who were interested in investing in films and also acting.

He was allegedly supplying drugs to them, which were brought by his office boys. Gowda was also in contact with the prime accused, John Nonso, who was arrested two weeks ago, and he had revealed the name of Mastan Chandra, a contestant on reality show Bigg Boss. The police also conducted search at Chandra’s residence, but found nothing.