STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Small genome sample size on Covid, low funds hit studies

He had feared that the virus could spread to neighbouring states too.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Union Health Ministry has announced a new ‘double mutant’ variant in India, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru — where genome sequencing of samples from across the state is being conducted — has also been able to test only 180 samples so far and the analysis have not revealed any new strain in Karnataka. The institute is also facing a severe fund crunch to carry out detailed sequencing procedures. 

Medical experts, who are noticing changes in the behaviour of the virus in patients, argue that the samples collected in the state are extremely few and say that the situation calls for more genome sequencing to know if there is any new variant in the state which is leading to an increase in the number of cases.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr V Ravi, Nodal officer for genomic confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 and retired professor at NIMHANS, said, “Of all the samples we have tested in Karnataka, including the recent clusters from Yelahanka and the Nursing College in Bengaluru, there has been no new mutant variants. However, we are continuing to take samples for genomic sequencing.” 

The NIMHANS is also one of the labs under Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG). According to the data given by Dr Ravi, the lab began tests for genome sequencing from December 20 and has so far tested 180 samples, including UK returnees. Of the 75 traveller samples tested, they have found the UK strain in 30 samples and the South African strain in three samples in Karnataka. However, experts believe that the sample size of 180, given the positive numbers the state is witnessing now, is too small and they believe that the presence of a new variant cannot be ruled out.

‘More genome sequencing necessary’

Dr Giridhara Babu, senior epidemiologist and member Technical Advisory Committee, had in February suspected that an increase in number of cases in Maharashtra was due to a new variant. He had said that preventing outbreaks in areas with higher proportion of susceptible persons is the most important step and, to do this, “timely declaration of the genomic sequencing results, and strict containment measures in adjoining areas, is necessary.”

He had feared that the virus could spread to neighbouring states too. Now, the positivity rate in Karnataka has crossed 4% . “Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. We are simply not doing enough sequencing. Hence, we are failing in understanding whether there is any new strain, whether it has high infectivity or not. More genome sequencing is important to prevent an outbreak,” he had said.

Agreeing, Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, senior pulmonologist and Head, Department of Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, says, “There must be a surveillance method, a policy which can run in convergence with clinical experts. When there are drastic changes in the behaviour of patient symptoms, random samples must be sent for genome sequencing. Constant vigilance is needed. We have to understand that this virus will mutate and when strains are formed, then they can get dangerous and one needs to understand how the virus is behaving,” he said.

He said that since October, doctors were observing cytokine storms in patients on the 13th day onwards while earlier, it used to be on the 8th and 10th day. This led to a lot of readmissions. “There is a high possibility of a new strain in Karnataka,” he said.However, it is a challenge to expand genome sequencing says, Dr Ravi. The procedure is expensive and the NIMHANS lab has little infrastructure. Cost varies between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on samples. If there are 10-12 samples, it can go up to Rs 20,000.

“INSCOG has not yet released funds for more sampling. We have been requesting for funds as well as 
people to do the sequencing,” Dr Ravi said. He said the NIMHANS lab is being managed with only one scientist and one scientific assistant. This process gets too laborious, he feels. However, INSCOG has apparently promised to release funds soon and provide one scientist and two scientific assistants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 NIMHANS
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp