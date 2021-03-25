STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sudhakar sorry after ‘Harishchandra’ comment

My words were a reflection of the pain and anguish we are facing over the last few days.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar asking all the 225 MLAs to go through ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) to prove their marital fidelity kicked up a storm in the House on Wednesday. Leaders of all parties expressed disgust over the comment, and the issue ended with Sudhakar issuing an apology after CM BS Yediyurappa summoned and gave the minister a piece of his mind.

Congress filed a complaint with the Speaker and CM. 
Sudhakar had been under pressure with Congress members refusing to ask him questions in the legislature as he had approached court along with five cabinet colleagues seeking relief from any ‘slanderous’ material being published against him, after the  CD involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was aired.

Sudhakar taunted opposition leaders Siddaramaiah, H D Kumaraswamy and D K Shivakumar, asking if they were Satya Harishchandras. “All those claiming to be ‘ekapatni vruthasthas’ (men faithful to their wife) should take the agnipariksha to prove they have not had any illicit relationships or extramarital affairs. Even former CMs should be probed,” he added.

 Shivakumar said, “I have only one wife and only one family.” Kumaraswamy retorted, “This would not have happened if they had been morally right. I had slipped once in my life and I have admitted this before the House.’’As it started snowballing, the CM summoned Sudhakar. After the meeting, the minister said, “Some leaders are deliberately trying to defame us and destroy our careers.

My words were a reflection of the pain and anguish we are facing over the last few days. I request everyone that my statement should be read in this context and not literally. I have a huge respect for the House and legislators. My words against the prejudiced statements of opposition leaders have been blown out of proportion. It was a response to those who were trying to defame 17 of us and was not intended to hurt all legislators. I regret if my statement has hurt anyone.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp