Sudhakar sorry after ‘Harishchandra’ comment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar asking all the 225 MLAs to go through ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) to prove their marital fidelity kicked up a storm in the House on Wednesday. Leaders of all parties expressed disgust over the comment, and the issue ended with Sudhakar issuing an apology after CM BS Yediyurappa summoned and gave the minister a piece of his mind.

Congress filed a complaint with the Speaker and CM.

Sudhakar had been under pressure with Congress members refusing to ask him questions in the legislature as he had approached court along with five cabinet colleagues seeking relief from any ‘slanderous’ material being published against him, after the CD involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was aired.

Sudhakar taunted opposition leaders Siddaramaiah, H D Kumaraswamy and D K Shivakumar, asking if they were Satya Harishchandras. “All those claiming to be ‘ekapatni vruthasthas’ (men faithful to their wife) should take the agnipariksha to prove they have not had any illicit relationships or extramarital affairs. Even former CMs should be probed,” he added.

Shivakumar said, “I have only one wife and only one family.” Kumaraswamy retorted, “This would not have happened if they had been morally right. I had slipped once in my life and I have admitted this before the House.’’As it started snowballing, the CM summoned Sudhakar. After the meeting, the minister said, “Some leaders are deliberately trying to defame us and destroy our careers.

My words were a reflection of the pain and anguish we are facing over the last few days. I request everyone that my statement should be read in this context and not literally. I have a huge respect for the House and legislators. My words against the prejudiced statements of opposition leaders have been blown out of proportion. It was a response to those who were trying to defame 17 of us and was not intended to hurt all legislators. I regret if my statement has hurt anyone.”