STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With Western Ghats cleared of forests, U-K district faces landslides

A massive landslide laid waste to an areca plantation in Mathigatta village near Sirsi on Tuesday.

Published: 25th March 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

An arecanut plantation that was destroyed in a landslide in Mathigatta near Sirsi on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A massive landslide laid waste to an areca plantation in Mathigatta village near Sirsi on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, four people, all farm labourers, were buried alive in a similar landslide near a hillock in Santebail Idagundi village near Yellapur. In both cases, the ground adjoining the hillock was cleared, resulting in landslides. 

Experts have blamed the landslides on deforestation and the use of heavy machinery to clear the earth. “The Western Ghats are loosely held by vegetation that has been growing for decades. It does not have any rocky structure underneath. A small disturbance will lead to such accidents,” said Shivananda Kalave, a local environmentalist.

He said that many such incidents were reported in the district. The villages around Jaji Gudda in Sirsi and a few parts of Yellapur and Siddapura were highly vulnerable to such situations. “I have travelled to most of these places. People interfere with the vegetation and in most cases, they clear fully-grown vegetation. There is no regreening,” he added. 

He said that they try to shift the soil which has accumulated in these spots, which aggravates the situation. “Similar incidents happened in Yana near Gokarna,” he said. He added that the best solution was not to interfere with the vegetation and is they do so, the soil should not be cleared. 

Balachandra Hegde Sayimane, another expert, said that the landscape in these areas was made up of loose soil. “Once cracks develop after clearing the vegetation, the situation gets worse. Earth movers should not be used to clear the soil. Instead, there should be some sort of afforestation done to strengthen it,” he said. He said monsoon would be worse this year in these places as it would be difficult for the soil to retain water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Western Ghats landslides Sirsi
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp