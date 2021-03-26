CD gate: Is SIT trying to save someone, asks woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suspecting that the Special Investigation Team was trying to shield someone, the woman who was seen in the purported sleaze CD that cost Ramesh Jarkoholi his job as minister has released another video. In the video released on Thursday, the woman appealed for protection for her parents.

“I am 100 per cent sure that there is no chance my parents would voluntarily file a complaint, as they know I have not done anything wrong.

There is no reason for them to worry. My parents’ safety is very important for me. Once I get a confirmation about their safety, I will appear before the Special Investigation Team and give a statement... For two days, I am going to some place with the confidence of getting justice,” she said, without revealing where she would be going.

She also said that she had sent her first video to the Police Commissioner’s office and the SIT on March 12, but it surfaced the next day, 30 minutes after Jarkiholi filed a complaint. “I don’t understand whom the Special Investigation Team is favouring and whom it is trying to save,” she said in the video.

Sources in the Special Investigation Team claimed that there is no truth in the woman’s allegations. “We gave her notice five times and there was no reply. If she had sent the video to us, we would have contacted her immediately,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “There will be twists and turns and several developments in any investigation. But the Special Investigation Team is probing the case impartially and it is not in favour of anyone or against anyone.” The police are ready to give her protection if she discloses her location, he added.