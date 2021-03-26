Mahila Congress wants Sudhakar to quit over controversial statement in Assembly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The women’s wing of the Karnataka Congress on Thursday escalated protests against Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, over his comments questioning the marital fidelity of all legislators.

While Karnataka Mahila Congress President Pushpa Amarnath, and MLAs Laxmi Hebbalkar, Kusuma Shivalli, Roopa Shashidhar and Sowmya Reddy held a joint press conference demanding Sudhakar’s resignation from the MLA’s post too, women cadres protested outside Chief Minister’s B S Yediyurappa’s residence, demanding that the six ministers who approached court for media gag orders, be ousted from the cabinet.

“Forget being a minister, Sudhakar has no moral authority to even continue as an MLA. He is insulting all members of the legislature, even women. The Speaker is one of the 225 legislators. Why is he keeping quiet? The CM or Speaker should act on such inappropriate statements,” Pushpa Amarnath said. She and other cadres were later detained while protesting outside the CM’s house.

“His statements insult politicians of all parties. The BJP claims to be a Hindu party and dreams of a Hindu country. Is this their Hindu culture? What is the point of making such remarks and offering an apology if someone is offended?” asked Hebbalkar.The Congress’ women’s wing has demanded that all six MLAs resign as ministers, and justice is ensured to the woman purportedly seen in the CD.