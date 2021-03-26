STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mahila Congress wants Sudhakar to quit over controversial statement in Assembly

The women’s wing of the Karnataka Congress on Thursday escalated protests against Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, over his comments questioning the marital fidelity of all legislators.

Published: 26th March 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mahila Congress members protest against minister K Sudhakar in Bengaluru on Thursday|Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The women’s wing of the Karnataka Congress on Thursday escalated protests against Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, over his comments questioning the marital fidelity of all legislators.

While Karnataka Mahila Congress President Pushpa Amarnath, and MLAs Laxmi Hebbalkar, Kusuma Shivalli, Roopa Shashidhar and Sowmya Reddy held a joint press conference demanding Sudhakar’s resignation from the MLA’s post too, women cadres protested outside Chief Minister’s B S Yediyurappa’s residence, demanding that the six ministers who approached court for media gag orders, be ousted from the cabinet. 

“Forget being a minister, Sudhakar has no moral authority to even continue as an MLA. He is insulting all members of the legislature, even women. The Speaker is one of the 225 legislators. Why is he keeping quiet? The CM or Speaker should act on such inappropriate statements,” Pushpa Amarnath said. She and other cadres were later detained while protesting outside the CM’s house.

“His statements insult politicians of all parties. The BJP claims to be a Hindu party and dreams of a Hindu country. Is this their Hindu culture? What is the point of making such remarks and offering an apology if someone is offended?” asked Hebbalkar.The Congress’ women’s wing has demanded that all six MLAs resign as ministers, and justice is ensured to the woman purportedly seen in the CD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahila Congress K Sudhakar
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp