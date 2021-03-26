STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Plaint on Sudhakar under consideration, says Vishweshwara Kageri

Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said he was disappointed with the Opposition disrupting the recent session.

Published: 26th March 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (Photo | EPS)

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said he was disappointed with the Opposition disrupting the recent session. He deemed the Congress’ boycott of the budget, refusal to attend Business Advisory Committee meetings and stalling proceedings as “unpardonable”.“MLAs are elected to be voters’ voice. If they disagree with the government, they should debate,” he said. 

On the Congress complaint against K Sudhakar, Kageri said he was keen on ending the issue since the minister had issued a clarification, but is looking into the complaint. “Since senior Congress leaders have submitted a complaint, I will consider it for further action, subject to legal and House rules,” Kageri said. 

Meanwhile, CLP leader Siddaramaiah tweeted: “If @BJP4Karnataka MLAs are not ready to accept @mla_sudhakar’s statement, will they write a letter to @CMofKarnataka without any compulsion, requesting to initiate an enquiry against all the MLAs. @INCKarnataka MLAs have already written similar letter to @CMofKarnataka...”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri K Sudhakar
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp