Plaint on Sudhakar under consideration, says Vishweshwara Kageri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said he was disappointed with the Opposition disrupting the recent session. He deemed the Congress’ boycott of the budget, refusal to attend Business Advisory Committee meetings and stalling proceedings as “unpardonable”.“MLAs are elected to be voters’ voice. If they disagree with the government, they should debate,” he said.

On the Congress complaint against K Sudhakar, Kageri said he was keen on ending the issue since the minister had issued a clarification, but is looking into the complaint. “Since senior Congress leaders have submitted a complaint, I will consider it for further action, subject to legal and House rules,” Kageri said.

Meanwhile, CLP leader Siddaramaiah tweeted: “If @BJP4Karnataka MLAs are not ready to accept @mla_sudhakar’s statement, will they write a letter to @CMofKarnataka without any compulsion, requesting to initiate an enquiry against all the MLAs. @INCKarnataka MLAs have already written similar letter to @CMofKarnataka...”