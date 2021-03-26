Two judges sworn in, HC has 13 vacancies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the swearing-in of two new additional judges on Thursday, the total number of working judges in the Karnataka High Court is at its highest for the first time. Now, the working strength of high court has touched 49 judges, as against the total sanctioned strength of 62. There are 13 vacancies yet to be filled.

Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka administered the oath to the new judges — Rajendra Badamikar and Sushree Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin — who have been elevated from the district judiciary.Even the number of women judges is gradually on the rise and with the appointment of Jayabunnisa. The high court now has six women judges.

Earlier, Badamikar was working as Registrar General and Jayabunnisa was working as Registrar (Vigilance) at the Principal Bench of the High Court at Bengaluru. Speaking after the swearing-in-ceremony, both the newly-elevated judges said they are indebted to their parents, teachers and judges of the high court as well as the Supreme Court for shaping them through their lives and career.

“I assure the Chief Justice, judges, members of the Bar and litigant public that I will do my best to uphold the standards of this office,” said Justice Badamikar. Justice Jayabunnisa said, “I am aware of the magnitude of the task ahead. Accepting larger responsibility with humility, I re-dedicate myself to the cause of doing justice with compassion.” Karnataka State Bar Council Chairman L Srinivasa Babu said both the judges are known for their simplicity and their rich experience as district judges is an asset for the high court.