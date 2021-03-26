STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Two judges sworn in, HC has 13 vacancies

Working strength at all-time high of 49; number of women judges on the rise too

Published: 26th March 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the swearing-in of two new additional judges on Thursday, the total number of working judges in the Karnataka High Court is at its highest for the first time.   Now, the working strength of high court has touched 49 judges, as against the total sanctioned strength of 62. There are 13 vacancies yet to be filled. 

Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka administered the oath to the new judges — Rajendra Badamikar and Sushree Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin — who have been elevated from the district judiciary.Even the number of women judges is gradually on the rise and with the appointment of Jayabunnisa. The high court now has six women judges.

Earlier, Badamikar was working as Registrar General and Jayabunnisa was working as Registrar (Vigilance) at the Principal Bench of the High Court at Bengaluru. Speaking after the swearing-in-ceremony, both the newly-elevated judges said they are indebted to their parents, teachers and judges of the high court as well as the Supreme Court for shaping them through their lives and career. 

“I assure the Chief Justice, judges, members of the Bar and litigant public that I will do my best to uphold the standards of this office,” said Justice Badamikar. Justice Jayabunnisa said, “I am aware of the magnitude of the task ahead. Accepting larger responsibility with humility, I re-dedicate myself to the cause of doing justice with compassion.”  Karnataka State Bar Council Chairman L Srinivasa Babu said both the judges are known for their simplicity and their rich experience as district judges is an asset for the high court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp