Yatnal’s statements repulsive: BJP MLAs 

CM BS Yediyurappa greets BJP MLAs at his home office ‘Krishna’ on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 60 BJP MLAs on Thursday gathered at the CM’s home office Krishna to discuss the challenge thrown up by rebel MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, condemned his recent statements and termed them “repulsive”. The MLAs threw their weight behind Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, saying they will back him in the face of such verbal attacks. The discussion lasted about two and a half hours. 

The MLAs expressed concern about the image of the BJP, questioning whether the people would vote for the party in the upcoming ZP/TP polls if a big leader like Yatnal tries to show Yediyurappa in poor light, criticises the Chief Minister and his family, and repeatedly issues statements that he will be changed.
Yediyurappa, after meeting the MLAs, did not make any reference to Yatnal, only saying, “We will work unitedly in the upcoming polls.’’

Sources said the CM would release all grants and development funds to the MLAs. This meeting was a culmination of last Thursday’s late night meeting with the Chief Minister, which went on beyond 10pm, even as the session was on. They had then spoken about developments in their constituencies. Soon after, the BJP collected around 63 signatures from its MLAs, barring ministers and those who are in other states on election duty.

They also complained that if Yediyurappa has released grants and developmental funds to the RDPR department, the RDPR ministry had blocked the flow of funds to constituencies, and requested that the Chief Minister use his authority to move the funds directly to the MLAs. Issues concerning the departments of minor irrigation, health, social welfare, PWD and others were discussed at length.The Chief Minister, who heard out their complaints and issues, gave instructions to his team members to address them. The MLAs, who arrived for coffee and breakfast, were seen leaving around lunchtime. 

