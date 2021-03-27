CD gate: Woman's parents slam Congress's DK Shivakumar, say he used her for 'dirty politics'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a new twist to the CD row involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, the family of the woman who filed the complaint has hit out at Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

The woman's father, mother and brother who appeared before the SIT in Bengaluru on Saturday spoke to the media and accused state Congress president DK Shivakumar of 'using a girl from the ST community' for 'dirty politics'.

Stating that they have given all evidence about Shivakumar's involvement in the case to the SIT, the family pleaded with them to send her back to them safely.

The woman's father, an ex-serviceman, said the Congress leader had sent his daughter to Goa. He said they hoped the police department would give them enough protection and ensure that their daughter returns home.

The SIT on Saturday questioned the family and recorded their statements on video.