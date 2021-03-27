STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CD row: Woman claims ‘support’ of DKS camp

The police, however, are yet to verify the authenticity of this phone conversation and whether it is indeed the woman speaking to her family.

Published: 27th March 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 05:33 AM

DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after an FIR was registered against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, an audio clip of a phone conversation between the woman in the CD and her parents and brother went viral, in which she has claimed that she has the support of KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s associates.

The police, however, are yet to verify the authenticity of this phone conversation and whether it is indeed the woman speaking to her family. The voice clip has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.
The 6:59 minute audio conversation contains a part in which she tells her brother that Shivakumar’s associates were meeting her. After few seconds she also mentions that she was at Shivakumar’s residence.

The conversation includes her attempts at convincing her parents and her brother that the video which went viral was morphed and everything would be cleared after a few days. Using the opportunity, BJP hit out at Congress and Shivakumar. Taking to Twitter, BJP urged Shivakumar to apologise to the people of the state for resorting to a conspiracy to gain power and insisted that the Congress central leadership should immediately seek his resignation.

The saffron party also stated that Shivakumar’s name was cropping up from the beginning and it is proved now with the woman mentioning that she was at the Congress leader’s house. The Congress leaders, who spoke at length about the issue, have to now explain if the conspiracy was planned at the party office, BJP said.

Asked if Shivakumar will be summoned for questioning, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he preferred not to comment on SIT’s investigation, but maintained that the agency will look into all angles including the video and audio clips.

