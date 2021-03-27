STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to use CD row in polls, BJP not worried

Published: 27th March 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar at KPCC office.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress, after rattling the BJP government with CD-gate and attacking six ministers for seeking protection from publication of any incriminating reports against them, will hold the same line to browbeat the saffron party during the bypolls to two Assembly and one Lok Sabha seat. But BJP seems undeterred. Party spokesman and former MLC Ganesh Karnik, campaigning in Kerala, said, “The party was prepared even before the bypoll dates were announced. We are sure of winning.’’

The party has assigned senior leaders and powerful ministers to campaign in the constituencies. Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, ministers Prabhu Chavan, Umesh Katti, Shashikala Jolle, Jagadish Shettar, B C Patil, Basavraj Bommai, Murugesh Nirani and B Sriramulu will be joined by state party vice-president B Y Vijayendra, who has proved his mettle by delivering the KR Pet and Sira constituencies to BJP. 

The leaders will campaign every day and meet members of all communities, however small. Karnik said, “As compared to other parties, BJP is far ahead in these constituencies. In Belagavi,  Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit in January has helped, and we also started the preparations months ago.” The party strategy is also to assign particular constituencies and responsibilities to these leaders. CM B S Yediyurappa is said to have told the leaders to put away their differences and to work united for the party’s victory.

Congress, which has been losing bypolls repeatedly, is desperate to win these elections. They have put up KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi in Belagavi, BJP turncoat Basasangouda Turvihal in Maski and wife of former Congress MLA late Narayana Rao, Mallamma Rao, in Basavakalyan.  KPCC president D K Shivakumar said, “CLP leader Siddaramaiah and I will be present when these candidates file their nominations.” Both of them, along with other leaders, are planning to campaign aggressively in all the three constituencies, sources said.

