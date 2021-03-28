Centre’s ‘meddling’ affecting states’ unity: Minister JC Madhuswamy

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Surprising as it may seem, this barb didn’t come from the Opposition. Amid arguments around Central interference in State subjects, it was none other than a minister in BJP-ruled Karnataka who called out the Union Government for “encroaching” upon subjects in the State and Concurrent Lists of the Constitution, leaving Karnataka and other states like Tamil Nadu at a disadvantage.

Minor Irrigation Minister JC Madhuswamy, who was recently relieved of the Law and Parliamentary Affairs ministry, minced no words when he said that the “authoritarian policies” of the Central Government has hurt the unity between states and is fuelling regionalism in the country. For good measure, he even asked Bengaluru South MP and party colleague Tejasvi Surya, who was present at the event, to raise the issue in Parliament.

“We should have become liberalised with progression. Instead, it is becoming centralised. The policy of pulling down progressive states to the level of under-developed ones is similar to the policies of Indira Gandhi, which we ourselves criticised then,” he said at a seminar on ‘National Integration and Regional Freedom’, hosted by the Akhila Bharatiya Sharana Sahitya Parishad in Mysuru on Saturday.

To buttress his argument, he cited the examples of NEET and CET, alleging that students from Karnataka and in-service doctors wanting to pursue higher education are at disadvantage while students from other states populate institutions here.

Madhuswamy’s claims a paradox, says Tejasvi Surya

“Education is a State subject, and yet it was interfered with. As a result, many from the north are populating medical seats here while leaving several seats vacant, which should have gone to local candidates. This will trigger a dearth of specialist doctors in the state in next four years,” Minister J C Madhuswamy rued.The minister also cited the interventions by Tamil Nadu to bring reservation for in-service doctors from that state in post-graduate courses and added that despite being ‘nationalist’, Karnataka has not even taken such a step.

He also pointed out to the absence of Kannadigas working in industrial corridors in his constituency as well as in Bengaluru, despite those companies enjoying the land, loans and infrastructure from the state.

A feeling of unity will arise only when one is given their rightful share, he said and pointed out to the deficit of development in North-Eastern states, Jammu & Kashmir and also in Kodagu district in Karnataka. “We have failed in administration too, since an issue like uniformity in revenue records is yet to be rectified since independence,” he added.

Terming Madhuswamy’s claims a paradox, Tejasvi Surya countered him by citing the regional disparity within the state in areas like Kalyana Karnataka and Bengaluru-Old Mysuru regions. He sought to justify resource diversion from developed states to the developing ones by equating it with a similar situation between the north and southern districts of Karnataka.

Tejasvi also pointed out that none of the states have introduced the Sarkaria Commission recommendations and set up inter-state councils to manage Concurrent matters. He also blamed socialism for the issues over resources in the country which, according to him, limited their availability.

