STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Covid curve rising sharply, 2.8k new cases in a day

Karnataka is now inching towards recording 3,000 Covid-19 cases a day, with the state reporting 2,886 fresh cases on Saturday.

Published: 28th March 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID testing centre

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is now inching towards recording 3,000 Covid-19 cases a day, with the state reporting 2,886 fresh cases on Saturday. The number of active covid cases in the state crossed 20,000 after nearly three months. The last time Karnataka witnessed more than 20,000 active cases was in the second week of December. Bengaluru accounted for about 63% of the cases with 1,820 fresh cases and 14,671 active cases.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned people that the state’s positivity rate has gone up to 2.68%, which is higher than the national rate. He also hinted at more restrictions and stringent action for violations in the coming days. “Eight to 10 states have more active cases and Karnataka is one among them. People should exercise caution. I have requested the CM to take necessary measures to prevent spread of infection in schools and educational institutions. The CM himself will take action in this regard,” he added.  

Udupi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru dists report over 100 cases

The State Government has now decided to not allow any kind of public gatherings during upcoming festivals and also jathras/fairs associated with festivals will also not be allowed. An order by the State Government directed the Bengaluru’s civic body commissioner and all municipal authorities to ensure that public gatherings and congregations during the festivals like Ugadi, Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Good Friday, etc are not be allowed in public places/public grounds/parks/markets/religious places, etc., in the state.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the state has conducted 1,07,416 RT-PCR tests. Three other districts, other than Bengaluru Urban, which reported more than 100 cases in the last 24 hours are Udupi with 156 cases, followed by Kalaburagi (147) and Mysuru (131). A total of 196 Covid patients are in ICUs across the state, including 78 in Bengaluru alone. Also, eight deaths were reported on Saturday. The state has so far vaccinated 33,02,048 beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp