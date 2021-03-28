Karnataka Covid curve rising sharply, 2.8k new cases in a day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is now inching towards recording 3,000 Covid-19 cases a day, with the state reporting 2,886 fresh cases on Saturday. The number of active covid cases in the state crossed 20,000 after nearly three months. The last time Karnataka witnessed more than 20,000 active cases was in the second week of December. Bengaluru accounted for about 63% of the cases with 1,820 fresh cases and 14,671 active cases.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned people that the state’s positivity rate has gone up to 2.68%, which is higher than the national rate. He also hinted at more restrictions and stringent action for violations in the coming days. “Eight to 10 states have more active cases and Karnataka is one among them. People should exercise caution. I have requested the CM to take necessary measures to prevent spread of infection in schools and educational institutions. The CM himself will take action in this regard,” he added.

Udupi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru dists report over 100 cases



The State Government has now decided to not allow any kind of public gatherings during upcoming festivals and also jathras/fairs associated with festivals will also not be allowed. An order by the State Government directed the Bengaluru’s civic body commissioner and all municipal authorities to ensure that public gatherings and congregations during the festivals like Ugadi, Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Good Friday, etc are not be allowed in public places/public grounds/parks/markets/religious places, etc., in the state.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the state has conducted 1,07,416 RT-PCR tests. Three other districts, other than Bengaluru Urban, which reported more than 100 cases in the last 24 hours are Udupi with 156 cases, followed by Kalaburagi (147) and Mysuru (131). A total of 196 Covid patients are in ICUs across the state, including 78 in Bengaluru alone. Also, eight deaths were reported on Saturday. The state has so far vaccinated 33,02,048 beneficiaries.