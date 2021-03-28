Nothing to do with CD case or woman: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after the parents of the woman in the CD on Saturday accused him of getting their daughter involved in “dirty politics”, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that he has nothing to do with the case and has never met her.

“I have nothing to do with the CD case. Let them investigate the case as per law and punish the guilty,” the Congress leader said, responding to the allegations made against him by former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and the woman’s family.

“It is their personal issue and they should get it resolved. I would not like to respond to the allegations made out of frustration,” said Shivakumar, who was campaigning at Hosur in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar had said that several people come to meet him with their problems and she (woman in the CD) too may have tried to meet him, but he had not met her. In an audio clip that was released to the media on Friday, she had told her family that she had the support of a few Congress leaders and that she was at Shivakumar’s residence to meet him.

Shivakumar said he was in touch with Naresh, a former journalist and one of the accused in the case. “Naresh is a journalist and I know him. I had met him several times and had even visited his house and discussed several issues,” he said.