Police constable assaulted by mob in Karnataka

The incident occurred when Vijayakumar and two more constables tried to pacify an irate mob quarreling with another group over the busing of crackers during the procession in the village.

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A police constable was allegedly beaten up by a group of men at the car festival of Goddess Banashankari in Bommana mane village of Alur taluk on Sunday.

Santosh, Sampath, and Palaksha of the same village allegedly assaulted one Vijayakumar, a constable from Alur police station, who was on duty at the festival.

The miscreants tore Vijayakumar's uniform after snatching his cellphone and continued to assaulted him.  

Alur police have registered attempt to murder case against trio who have been absconding in this connection.   

