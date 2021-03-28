Six-year-old girl raped near KSRTC bus stand in Karnataka's Hassan

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man near a KSRTC bus stand in Hassan in late hours of Saturday.

The child, who was resting near the bus stand with her parents awaiting a morning bus to Mysuru, where they work as contractual labourers, was taken to an isolated place by the accused after the parents fell asleep.

The miscreant then raped and dumped the girl in the bushes near the bus stand.

According to the police, the accused was observing the family from a distance for an hour before approaching the girl.

The incident came to light when a passerby heard screams from the bush.

City police rushed to the spot soon after and shifted her to HIMS hospital for treatment.

The incident was also captured in the close circuit camera. Efforts are being made to nab the accused based on the CCTV footage, who is still absconding.