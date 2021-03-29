ASHA worker who died of anaemia in Mysuru had approached health department: Kin

Ajith MS By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Forty-three-year-old Cheluvamma from Hullahalli in Mysuru was busy knocking on doors monitoring the pandemic and addressing the concerns of women and children in her neighbourhood. Unfortunately, the ASHA worker succumbed to anaemia and uterus related complications.

Cheluvamma's demise will slip into the statistics of similar deaths among women and goes on to expose the plight of women and ASHA workers whose complaints of overwork and meagre pay often fall on deaf ears.

Cheluvamma passed away a week back following aggravated anaemia and complications after the removal of her uterus. According to her family, the health department officials have ignored this incident.

"My mother had sought help from the department but in vain. We have been struggling with finances. Her treatment and medication had to be stopped," Cheluvamma's daughter Lakshmi tells TNIE.

The family had to shift Cheluvamma from a private hospital as they fell short of money. She died the next day after being moved to a government facility. "Women in our neighbourhood were dependant on her for such health issues but in the end, she died because of it," Lakshmi adds.

The family is in dire straits as Cheluvamma was the sole breadwinner. She is survived by her husband who is bedridden with kidney-related ailments and a differently-abled daughter who was looking after her father even after pursuing a course in nursing. Cheluvamma has another daughter who was married off.

Decrying the incident, activists say that death is a big blot on the health department. "If they cannot be taken care of by the department, how will they take care of the society. ASHA workers are the backbone of public health delivery and this is evident from their work during the pandemic. Despite so many hardships, nothing is done to ensure their health or improvise their living standards," said Sandhya PS, state treasurer of Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakartheyara Sangha.

She further added that if there was a corpus fund for ASHA workers, Cheluvamma could be saved.

"In most cases, the husbands of ASHA workers are jobless. They are the only breadwinners in their families. The department must ensure at least the minimum wages," said Sandhya.

This is the second ASHA worker who has died in the same Nanjangud taluk. Five months ago, 38-year-old Puttamani succumbed after undergoing a surgery for piles.

Despite making repeated calls to Mysuru DHO, Nanjangud THO and other officials, there has been no response.