Belagavi LS bypoll: Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi files nomination 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Congress candidate for Belagavi Lokasabha bypoll Satish Jarkiholi on Monday submitted his nomination papers.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivkumar, former CM Siddaramaiah, party leaders MB Patil and RV Deshpande accompanied Jarkiholi to the DC office for the submission of nomination papers.

There was no mass procession to the DC office, but Jarkiholi grabbed the people's attention by wearing the 'green shawl'.

After filing the nomination, Jarkiholi expressed confidence in winning the elections. 'The people of Belagavi should give me a chance, I will not only work in Delhi but also reach the villages of Belagavi, he said.

"I have already worked as MLA, MLC, and minister for 20 years. I believe that people will support me and bless me to work for them as an MP too," he said.

When asked why he was wearing a green shawl, he said, the Kisan unit of the party, which is supporting the protesting farmers, had offered him the green shawl.

Jarkiholi said he would meet the Belagavi district congress leaders later on the day and discuss the poll preparedness.