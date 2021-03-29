CD case: Advocates to approach SC, seek transfer of issue to another state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team of advocates, assisting the woman seen in the CD along with former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has decided to approach the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of the case to another state, saying that the BJP leader involved in the case is influential and the woman is worried about her safety.

One of the advocates K N Jagadish Kumar told The New Indian Express, "The woman has trust issues with the police department and that is why she is still hesitant to appear before SIT to give her statement. We are approaching the City Civil Court seeking permission to record her statement under Section 164(1) of CrPC, where a Judicial or Metropolitan Magistrate can record any statement or confession during the course of the investigation. We also appeal that the woman should not be handed over to SIT for any inquiry as a counter-complaint has been filed against her." He said, "Senior advocates in Delhi on Monday will file a petition before the SC to transfer the case to any other state as the woman is facing open threats by Jarkiholi." Kumar said that the eight advocates associated with the case have been receiving threat calls from unknown numbers, asking them not to represent the woman. "We will file an additional case before the police on this," he added.

SIT issues notice to Ramesh Jarkiholi

Two days after an FIR was registered against Ramesh Jarkiholi, SIT on Sunday issued a notice to him to appear before the investigating officer for questioning. Police said the notice asks Ramesh to appear before SIT on Monday. This will be the third that Ramesh will appear before the SIT. "We are planning to interrogate him based on the allegations of the woman. She has said that Ramesh demanded sexual favours to get her a government job," he added. Ramesh was questioned by SIT on March 16 and also on March 24, when his mobile phone was taken for analysis by the Forensic Sciences Laboratory.

Parents reach Belagavi amid police security

A day after appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Bengaluru on Saturday, the parents of the woman in the centre of the CD storm arrived in Belagavi on Sunday. They were escorted by a 16-member police team from Bengaluru, led by ACP Parameshwar who handed them over to the APMC police station on Bauxite Road in the city. Soon after their arrival from Bengaluru during the early morning hours, Inspector Dilip Kumar of APMC police station enquired with the family on their stay, occupation and security requirements before they were taken to their rented house at Kuvempu Nagar. A six-member police team led by an officer in the rank of ASI that including three constables and women constables have been posted at their house. The woman's parents and two brothers are staying in the house.