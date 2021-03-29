'It's breakdown of law and order': Siddaramaiah on attack on DK Shivakumar's convoy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Condemning the attack on Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar's car in Belagavi on Sunday, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah alleged that it was an act "sponsored by the BJP", and questioned the government's inability to protect the president of the chief Opposition party.

Shivakumar's car was pelted with stones and footwear in Belagavi on Sunday, allegedly by the supporters of former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. Siddaramaiah said if this is the situation with a prominent leader, how would the government provide security to the people or even the woman in the video purportedly involving Ramesh Jarkiholi.

"This CD case is a classic example for the breakdown of administrative & police machinery in the State under @BJP4Karnataka govt. What does it mean when police says that they are unable to trace the girl? Is she like Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi hiding abroad? (SIC)" Siddaramaiah tweeted, pointing out that the police have not been able to trace the woman even after 20 days.

The woman in the video has so far released five video statements since March 13 and is expected to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case on Monday. "The videos released by the victim clearly shows that the girl does not have confidence on both the State govt & the police dept. It looks like she is of the opinion that police are involved in the conspiracy against her. Home minister

@BSBommai should address this concern," Siddaramaiah tweeted further.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that the woman and her family have been assured of all protection. "Yet, she is refusing to record her statement. We have even said we will go to wherever she is and take her statement. There is no question of anyone influencing the SIT," he said, dismissing the allegations of the woman that there was a nexus between the police and the accused former minister.