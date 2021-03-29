Karnataka breaches 3,000-mark in fresh Covid-19 cases; CM Yediyurappa to take stock today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After four months, Karnataka recorded 3,082 new Covid-19 cases in a single day on Sunday with 12 deaths, taking the total positive cases to 9,87,012 ad the death toll to 12, 504. The state’s active cases too have surged from 7,342 as on January 23 to 23,037 on Sunday.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar attributed the surge to a mutated variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus which has been spreading in the state. “From 300 cases per day, the figures have shot up to 3,000, which is a ten-fold increase. Strict restrictions will be placed at border districts and also on those travelling to Bengaluru.

The Home Department will be responsible for this and all these matters were discussed with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday to prevent the situation from turning into a disaster,” he said. “Hospitals will be burdened if cases increase and the number of deaths will also be proportional to the number of people testing positive.

The next 4 to 8 weeks will require strict measures, the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee has advised. These will be communicated to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a meeting on Monday, along with other ministers,” Sudhakar said.

The CM has called for a meeting on Monday evening at his home office ‘Krishna’ where most cabinet ministers, health and BBMP officials will put their heads together to work out an effective strategy to fight the spike in Covid numbers.

‘Coronavirus can reach lungs through saliva’

Saliva from two of the volunteers led to infection of healthy cells, raising the possibility that even people without symptoms might transmit infection. Then, the researchers explored the relationship between oral symptoms and virus in saliva, where saliva was taken from 35 National Institute of Health volunteers with mild or asymptomatic Covid- 19.

Of the 27 people who experienced symptoms, those with virus in their saliva were more likely to report loss of taste and smell, suggesting that oral infection might underlie oral symptoms of Covid. Dr Sharon said, “It is known that the mouth is an important source of the spread of the virus. According to an American Dental Association Science and Research Institute study, when infected saliva is swallowed or tiny particles of it are inhaled, it can potentially transmit SARS-CoV2 further into our throats, lungs, or even the gut. It is known that saliva testing is a good way to detect coronavirus infection.

The mouth, nose, sinuses, throat and lungs are all connected, and the virus can spread across all those regions in mucus that drains or is coughed up.” Dr Pradeep Rangappa, Senior Consultant, Critical Care, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, said, “The Covid-19 virus is known to spread through droplet formation, could spread through droplets formed from saliva as well.

Virus is known to cause gastrointestinal disturbances in the form of diarrhoea and, in some cases, vomiting. Transmission from saliva to lungs could possibly happen. Transmission through saliva was widely reported from Iran when the pandemic began. The virus is known to bind abundantly to receptors present in these areas and can cause inflammation of olfactory cells which is hypothesised as a possible reason.”