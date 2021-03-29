STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rama Sene leader held for allegedly taking Rs 17.5 lakh from professor after promising VC post

When there was no progress on the matter, the professor asked Prasad to return his money after which the accused allegedly abused him and issued death threats

Published: 29th March 2021 05:00 PM

Prasad Attavara

Prasad Attavara has several cases pending against him in Mangaluru North and Mangaluru East police stations (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have arrested the Rama Sene state president and main accused in the infamous Mangaluru pub attack case of 2009 Prasad Attavara for allegedly receiving Rs 17.5 lakh from a Mangalore University professor after promising him the post of Raichur University vice-chancellor and issuing death threats to him for asking the money back.

According to the complainant, whose name was not disclosed, a man identified as Vivek Acharya introduced him to Prasad who claimed that he is well connected with national and state leaders. He showed several pictures featuring him with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, his son and state BJP general secretary BY Raghavendra, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others to make the professor believe that he has high contacts.

In a statement, city police commissioner N Shashikumar said Prasad demanded Rs 30 lakh from the professor for the post of vice-chancellor of Raichur University and took cash of Rs 17.5 lakh from him and three blank cheques for the remaining amount. When there was no progress on the matter, the professor asked Prasad to return his money after which the accused allegedly abused him and issued death threats.

Kankanady police have arrested Prasad and booked him under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all).

Prasad has several cases pending against him in Mangaluru North and Mangaluru East police stations.

