Silver lining in Karnataka's COVID fight: Highest vaccination target achieved in 60+ age group

For Phase 3, Health Minister had estimated 16 lakh people aged above 45 with  comorbidities to get the shot, of which, 30.10 per cent (4,81,749) took it, with the category coming third.

Published: 29th March 2021 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

From April 1, all aged above 45 will be able to get the vaccine, irrespective of comorbidities. (Representational Image)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As on March 27, 16,41,201 people aged over 60 of the listed 50 lakh have got the jab, making it the category with the highest vaccination target achieved. 

Healthcare workers stood second with 5,47,370 people of the 16 lakh target (34.21 per cent) being vaccinated inoculated with the first dose for Phase 1. 

For Phase 3, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had estimated 16 lakh people aged above 45 with comorbidities to get the shot, of which, 30.10 per cent (4,81,749) took it, with the category coming 
third.

Meanwhile, the lowest vaccination coverage has been among frontline workers, at 1.11 per cent (2,23,144), although their target is far higher at two crore. 

Dr Srinivas Gulur, District Health Officer, said there has been enough awareness on the vaccine among healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, Group D, ASHA and Anganawadi staffers.

“Educated people above 60 are coming forward in both government and private centres, but the same category of people in rural areas are not so keen. We cannot force them either. Among the over 45-year category, where people have comorbidities, the awareness seems to be low, despite our Information Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns,” Dr Gulur said.

From April 1, all aged above 45 will be able to get the vaccine, irrespective of comorbidities. This is expected to boost the coverage of this category, health officials said.

“There are specific categories of comorbid people who are eligible to take the vaccine now, if they are above 45 years of age, which is why the numbers are lesser. Some frontline workers are deferring vaccination, as they may be on some medical treatment. For those above 60, the vaccine is a matter of security, which is why they are coming forward,” said Dr Anant Desai, District Health Officer of Bagalkot.

Bengaluru and Bagalkot are among the eight districts with better vaccination coverage in the state. 

A PHC doctor at Chikkaballapur said they do explain about the benefits of taking the vaccine to frontline workers during meetings, but many do not want to take it.

They refuse the jab, owing to misconceptions and fear of side-effects. 

