Won't file defamation case against woman's parents, says DK Shivakumar in CD case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the family of the woman seen in CD along with former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi blamed the KPCC president for using their daughter for political gains, D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the law will take its course.

At a press meet on Sunday, he said, "Let the government do whatever it wants, but I just want to tell the police that they should carry out the probe impartially.''He said that he will not file a defamation suit against the parents.

On the woman planning to give her statement to the SIT on Monday, Shivakumar said that he does not want to comment on the issue, as his focus now is only on the ensuing bypolls in the state. On Saturday, the woman's parents alleged that Shivakumar would be responsible if anything happens to their family and urged him to send their daughter back from an undisclosed location.

On Sunday, as Shivakumar landed in Belagavi, Ramesh's supporters surrounded his car and allegedly threw stones and footwear. They also waved black flags, chanting, "DKS go back". Shivakumar later said that Home Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) should have an explanation for these incidents.

On Ramesh's supporters attacking his car, Shivakumar said, "I am ready to accept everything with a sportive mind. We will face this election peacefully. The voters should see the real face of BJP leaders."

Bommai, who was in Mangaluru, said that the footwear was not aimed at Shivakumar. "I have asked the local police commissioner to make sure that no such incidents take place and provide complete security to Shivakumar."

Like Saving Private Ryan, police trying to protect Ramesh: Cong

Congress leaders on Sunday urged the State Government to take action as per law against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as he was a government servant at the time of committing the offence. They said that like in the Hollywood movie, 'Saving Private Ryan', the entire BJP and state police are out to save Ramesh. Congress working president Saleem Ahmed, former MP VS Ugrappa, AICC spokesman Brjesh Kalappa and others said that it has been 20 days since the CD came out, but no arrest has been made so far.