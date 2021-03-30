Basavakalyan heads for a high-voltage triangular bypoll fight 

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN (BIDAR DISTRICT): The stage is set for a triangular fight in the Basavakalyan assembly by-election to be held on April 17, with the BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) announcing their candidates. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA Narayan Rao, due to Covid-19 last year.While the ruling BJP has fielded Sharanu Salgar, a Lingayat, the Congress has named late Rao’s wife Mallamma as its candidate. The JDS has fielded Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri. All three are making their political debut.

Despite resentment within the BJP, Salgar has managed to get the party’s nod to fight the bypoll -- the first after the formation of the Karnataka-Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Board, which the saffron party hopes will help it to woo Lingayats.Also, with the setting up of the Maratha Development Authority, the BJP has firmly set its eyes on Maratha voters. Lingayats and Marathas form a major chunk of the electorate here.

This apart, dissent is brewing within the BJP, with leaders and workers unhappy with the party fielding Salgar, an “outsider” from neighbouring Kalaburagi district. Scores of party workers recently staged a protest against Bidar MP Bhagwant Khuba, accusing him of helping Salgar get the party ticket. A few disgruntled leaders have decided to stay neutral during the campaign and a few have even threatened to contest as independents or candidates of other parties.

Meanwhile, the Congress, by fielding Mallama, hopes to ride the sympathy wave. The party is hopeful of getting the Koli community votes -- to which Narayan Rao belonged -- as well as women voters. JDS, which hopes to make a comeback in the constituency, has fielded Quadri. The Assembly seat was won by the JDS five times (1989, 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2013). Former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy has said he would be camping in Basavakalyan for 15 days.

