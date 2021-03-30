STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CAT asks govt to revisit ex-Mysuru DC’s transfer

IAS officer B Sharath had questioned appointment of Rohini Sindhuri

Published: 30th March 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bengaluru Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday said that the order issued by the State Government to keep the Civil Services Board (CSB) in abeyance is invalid and ineffective. The CSB was constituted to make recommendations in case IAS officers are transferred before the completion of the minimum-specified tenure of two years. 

CAT made the observation while directing the Competent Authority (who is the head of the executive, CM, who holds DPAR portfolio) to revisit the order to transfer B Sharath from the post of Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru. CAT also directed that the exercise should be completed in a month after taking the recommendations of the CSB, which should give Sharath an opportunity to present his case, before making a recommendation to the Competent Authority. 

A Bench of Judicial Member Suresh Kumar Monga and Administrative Member Rakesh Kumar Gupta passed the order while disposing of the original application filed by Sharath, questioning the appointment of Rohini Sindhuri as DC of Mysuru and his posting as MD of Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd on September 28, 2020. 

“The Government Order dated March 12, 2014 keeping the CSB, which was constituted on January 31, 2014, in abeyance for an indefinite period is not only contrary to the directions given by the Supreme Court in Subramanian’s case, but it is also in defiance of a mandate given by the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Amendment Rules, 2014 which, in any case, were promulgated by the Central Government in consultation with the State Governments concerned while deriving the powers from the provisions of Section 3 (1) of the All India Services Act,” CAT said. 

After holding the government order of March 12, 2014, as invalid, it said, “We would have straightaway quashed the applicant’s transfer order, being in violation of the provisions of the ‘1954 Rules’ as amended up to date, but we are constrained to put a restraint by posing a question to ourselves as to whether this Tribunal can enter into the arena of the competent authority in the matter of transfer and postings of the members of the All India Services.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Administrative Tribunal Mysuru IAS officers
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp