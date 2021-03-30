CD row: SIT questions Ramesh Jarkiholi for over four hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi was questioned by Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials in connection the CD-gate controversy for more than four hours on Monday. It is learnt that Jarkiholi claimed he had no contact with the woman who has filed a complaint against him, while seeking time to answer some questions.

After an FIR was registered against the former minister in Cubbon Park police station, based on a complaint by the woman, the SIT issued a notice to him to appear before the investigation officer. Earlier, the SIT had conducted an inquiry twice after he had filed a complaint in Sadashivnagar police station.

Sources in the SIT said Ramesh Jarkiholi was questioned for more than four hours on the allegations made by the woman. “Questions like how and when did he meet the woman, for what purpose did they meet, exchange of messages and calls between them and others were asked. However, he (Ramesh) said he had no contact with the woman and claimed it’s a fabricated video. For some questions, he requested 3-4 days’ time as he has to consult his advocate,” an official said.“He will be summoned for inquiry again if required. Meanwhile, we are also gathering evidence in connection with both the complaints,” the official added.

Congress continues protest

Congress workers held protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Maurya Circle and Cubbon Park police station, on Monday. They alleged that the SIT was being misused by the government and demanded Ramesh’s arrest. The agitators said they will lay siege to Jarkiholi’s residence if his supporters continue to make derogatory statements against KPCC president DK Shivakumar.