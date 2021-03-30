STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CD row: SIT questions Ramesh Jarkiholi for over four hours

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi was questioned by Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials in connection the CD-gate controversy for more than four hours on Monday.

Published: 30th March 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers protest against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, in Bengaluru on Monday  | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi was questioned by Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials in connection the CD-gate controversy for more than four hours on Monday. It is learnt that Jarkiholi claimed he had no contact with the woman who has filed a complaint against him, while seeking time to answer some questions.

After an FIR was registered against the former minister in Cubbon Park police station, based on a complaint by the woman, the SIT issued a notice to him to appear before the investigation officer. Earlier, the SIT had conducted an inquiry twice after he had filed a complaint in Sadashivnagar police station.

Sources in the SIT said Ramesh Jarkiholi was questioned for more than four hours on the allegations made by the woman. “Questions like how and when did he meet the woman, for what purpose did they meet, exchange of messages and calls between them and others were asked. However, he (Ramesh) said he had no contact with the woman and claimed it’s a fabricated video. For some questions, he requested 3-4 days’ time as he has to consult his advocate,” an official said.“He will be summoned for inquiry again if required. Meanwhile, we are also gathering evidence in connection with both the complaints,” the official added.

Congress continues protest
Congress workers held protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Maurya Circle and Cubbon Park police station, on Monday. They alleged that the SIT was being misused by the government and demanded Ramesh’s arrest. The agitators said they will lay siege to Jarkiholi’s residence if his supporters continue to make derogatory statements against KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CD row Ramesh Jarkiholi SIT
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp