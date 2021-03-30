STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress has not softened its stand on CD row, says former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

On the allegation made by the parents of the woman that DK Shivakumar is harbouring her, Siddaramaiah said he has nothing to say as the KPCC President has clarified that he has no links with the row

Published: 30th March 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress has not softened its stand on the CD row involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi.

"In the Assembly also, we demanded the supervision of the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court over the investigation by the SIT and now also our stand is the same. Even the woman in the CD has written a letter to the Chief Justice requesting the same. Let us see what the court says," he said.

On the allegation made by the parents of the woman that DK Shivakumar is harbouring her, Siddaramaiah said he has nothing to say on it as the KPCC President has already clarified that he has no links with the CD row and the parents may have said so due to pressure.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, who spoke with press persons separately, said that he has not received any letter from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) asking him to appear before it.

"Why should they ask me to appear before them, when I am not connected with the case," he questioned. However, he said that if the SIT summons him, he would appear before it and cooperate with the investigating agency.

On the vandalism during the visit of Shivakumar to Belagavi, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah said separately that it shows the culture of BJP, adding that people were watching everything.

He made a brief halt at Kalaburagi before proceeding to Basavakalyan to participate in the nomination filing process of Congress candidate Mallamma, who is the wife of late B Narayana Rao. Siddaramaiah said the attachment of Narayana Rao with all sections of people in the constituency and the failure of the BJP government on all fronts would help the Congress retain the seat in the byelections to be held on April 17.

On the JD(S) fielding a Muslim candidate in the byelections in Basavakalyan, Siddaramaiah said it was due to an internal understanding between the JD(S) and the BJP.

He also said the Congress has fielded good candidates in the Maski Assembly constituency and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and hopes to win all the three by-elections.

