COVID-19 cases rising but can't call it a second wave, says Karnataka Chief Secretary

Ramakrishna Badseshi

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The ban on gatherings in the state would not apply to poll-related political activities in the Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency where byelections are taking place on April 17, said Chief Secretary of Karnataka P Ravikumar here on Tuesday.

Ravikumar, who is presently on a tour of Kalaburagi district, said in an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express that political parties are allowed to hold indoor and outdoor functions and rallies but have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Assembly elections are taking place in Tamil Nadu where there are more COVID-19 cases compared to Karnataka and political parties were campaigning in Tamil Nadu following the norms, he said. Similarly, political parties here can also hold poll related activities following COVID-19 protocols, he added.

Cases increasing

While admitting that COVID-19 cases have been increasing for a week, he said it could not be called a second wave.

"There is no need to panic. The situation is not alarming and the government is ready to face any eventuality. Instructions have been given to increase RT-PCR tests. There is sufficient infrastructure in the state and doctors are ready to treat patients. We are stressing on home isolation rather than admitting COVID-19 patients in hospitals. We are admitting those who are not having facilities for home isolation," he said.

The Chief Secretary requested people having symptoms of COVID-19 not to take self-medication and get an RT-PCR test carried out. If they are suffering from COVID-19, they can take medicine under home isolation also as per the prescription, he said.

Ravikumar also requested people to follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent sanitation.

Vaccination

"There is no dearth of vaccines in Karnataka. We were already having 300000 doses of vaccines and another 20 lakh doses will be coming to the state," he said.

It has been decided to launch an awareness drive about taking vaccines as well as precautionary measures to keep COVID-19 at bay. The strategy for the awareness drive is being worked out, he said.

Vaccinations in PHC sub-centers have also been started from Monday. Officials have been instructed to encourage people above 45 years age to take the vaccination compulsorily.

Asked about the possibility of launching a vaccination drive on the lines of the 'Pulse Polio Drive', Ravikumar replied in the negative and said COVID-19 vaccinations have to follow certain procedures like keeping people under observation for about half an hour in the vaccination centres. Following this procedure is not possible if the vaccination drive is done on the lines of the pulse polio drive.

He expressed confidence that if COVID-19 norms were followed and all those eligible were vaccinated, the state would control the spread of the pandemic.

Kalaburagi Regional Commissioner NV Prasad was also present.