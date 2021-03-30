STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 cases rising but can't call it a second wave, says Karnataka Chief Secretary

"The situation is not alarming and the government is ready to face any eventuality. We are stressing on home isolation rather than admitting COVID-19 patients in hospitals," said Ravikumar

Published: 30th March 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccination

A health worker takes a swab sample at the Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The ban on gatherings in the state would not apply to poll-related political activities in the Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency where byelections are taking place on April 17, said Chief Secretary of Karnataka P Ravikumar here on Tuesday.

Ravikumar, who is presently on a tour of Kalaburagi district, said in an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express that political parties are allowed to hold indoor and outdoor functions and rallies but have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Assembly elections are taking place in Tamil Nadu where there are more COVID-19 cases compared to Karnataka and political parties were campaigning in Tamil Nadu following the norms, he said. Similarly, political parties here can also hold poll related activities following COVID-19 protocols, he added.

Cases increasing

While admitting that COVID-19 cases have been increasing for a week, he said it could not be called a second wave.

"There is no need to panic. The situation is not alarming and the government is ready to face any eventuality. Instructions have been given to increase RT-PCR tests. There is sufficient infrastructure in the state and doctors are ready to treat patients. We are stressing on home isolation rather than admitting COVID-19 patients in hospitals. We are admitting those who are not having facilities for home isolation," he said.

The Chief Secretary requested people having symptoms of COVID-19 not to take self-medication and get an RT-PCR test carried out. If they are suffering from COVID-19, they can take medicine under home isolation also as per the prescription, he said.

Ravikumar also requested people to follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent sanitation.

Vaccination

"There is no dearth of vaccines in Karnataka. We were already having 300000 doses of vaccines and another 20 lakh doses will be coming to the state," he said.

It has been decided to launch an awareness drive about taking vaccines as well as precautionary measures to keep COVID-19 at bay. The strategy for the awareness drive is being worked out, he said.

Vaccinations in PHC sub-centers have also been started from Monday. Officials have been instructed to encourage people above 45 years age to take the vaccination compulsorily.

Asked about the possibility of launching a vaccination drive on the lines of the 'Pulse Polio Drive', Ravikumar replied in the negative and said COVID-19 vaccinations have to follow certain procedures like keeping people under observation for about half an hour in the vaccination centres. Following this procedure is not possible if the vaccination drive is done on the lines of the pulse polio drive.

He expressed confidence that if COVID-19 norms were followed and all those eligible were vaccinated, the state would control the spread of the pandemic.

Kalaburagi Regional Commissioner NV Prasad was also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Karnataka P Ravikumar
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp