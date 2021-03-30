Karnataka districts to get new in-charge ministers to aid growth

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: There is a new reshuffle on the cards -- district in-charge ministers are likely to be ‘transferred’, with the list due to be out in a couple of days. The thinking among BJP leaders is that ministers hailing from the districts may not be able to deliver objectively, and will come under pressure from local forces. This is detrimental to the development of the district.

“The reshuffle of district ministers may happen after the bypolls,” a senior leader said. “Ministers from outside the district will be able to deliver justice and take along all MLAs, ensuring development,” observed a BJP minister.In Tumakuru, Lok Sabha MP G S Basavaraju could not play a role of ‘ajatashatru’ within the party and take all BJP MLAs into confidence. His failure is also detrimental to the party’s organisation, a leader observed.

Incumbent district minister J C Madhuswamy has been missing several events. He has restricted himself to his constituency, and interestingly, got the Centre’s ‘Atal Bhujal Yojana’ pilot project to his native J C Pura in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, showcasing his bias.Appointing a minister from outside the district helps not only the party but also leads to unbiased decisions in the development of the district, analysed a leader.

Housing minister V Somanna has been the frontrunner for the post, but having identified with the G S Basavaraju faction of the BJP, it may not serve the purpose. Education minister S Suresh Kumar, who was Tumakuru district in-charge in 2008-10, was popular and may be appointed to the post again.

When he was suddenly removed, his successor was Somanna, though residents were none too happy as Suresh Kumar had performed well, and got Tumakuru City Municipality upgraded to City Corporation status. DyCM Govinda Karjol and BJP leader C T Ravi expect Suresh Kumar to take charge of Bagalkote or Chikkamagaluru, but he himself is said to be comfortable with backward Chamarajanagara, which offers the potential to work. Besides, the SSLC and PU II examinations are looming up.