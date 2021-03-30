STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second wave of COVID-19 has started in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

For the sake of people's health, the government should ban processions, protests and congregation for a fortnight, the former chief minister told the media in Kalaburagi.

Published: 30th March 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Leader of the opposition in the State Assembly and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah stressed the need of following the procedures laid down by the government to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with the mediapersons here, Siddaramaiah felt that the second wave of COVID-19 has started in Karnataka and there is a need to arrest it. For the sake of people's health, the government should ban processions, protests and congregation for a fortnight, he said.

"Congress would have organised small gatherings with strict adherence to norms and focus on house-house visit," Siddaramaiah said when asked his party's approach to tackle COVID situation. 

Meanwhile, KPCC chief Shivakumar said that he is yet to study the orders banning processions, protests and gathering and on whether BJP leaders are following the same.

Though both the leaders separately addressed the press, they said that their main poll issue is the failure of the current government on all fronts and sky-rocketing prices of all essential commodities. Both the leaders said that though they have raised the issue of injustice to Kalyana Karnataka Region by the government, they have not received any response.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka COVID cases Siddaramaiah Congress Kalaburagi DK Shivakumar
