Stone mining, crusher units can resume ops: Nirani

The State Government has decided to allow resumption of operations of stalled stone mining and crusher units, announced Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani, here on Monday.

Published: 30th March 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani

Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani| Express Photo/File.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to allow resumption of operations of stalled stone mining and crusher units, announced Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani, here on Monday. The closure of these units, which was the result of recent accidental blasts at quarries in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur districts, has resulted in a revenue loss for the state, he pointed out.

Before resuming operations, owners of quarries and stone crushers have to give an undertaking to the authorities, saying they would abide by the rules and regulations and would submit a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Centre’s Directorate General of Mines Safety to use explosives safely. The circular has already been issued by the Mines and Geology Department. 

Nirani said that after the two recent blasts that claimed the lives of 12 people, almost all the stone quarries and crusher units had stopped operations, leading to an estimated loss of `300 crore. “It had also affected construction activities and prices of raw materials had skyrocketed. The resumption will generate employment too,’’ he added.

The state has over 2,500 stone quarries and crushing units. But less than 10 per cent of them have the NOC from DGMS to carry out blasts. The rule is not applicable for use of explosives of less than 2 kg in areas falling within five acres. Nirani said that it is impossible to operate these units without the use of explosives. But it is mandatory to get the NOC, which places tough conditions on owners to purchase, store and use explosives.  

REFORMS PROPOSED BY MINES AND GEOLOGY DEPT

  •  GPS will be installed to monitor vehicle movements
  •  Safety kits will be provided to miners/labourers
  •  Ex-servicemen will be recruited for security positions
  •  District-level staff to get walkie-talkies
  •  Master Control room to be set up in the head office
