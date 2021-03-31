STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: 1.66 crore people above 45 years eligible to get vaccinated against COVID from April 1

Karnataka has a stock of 13.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine which has been supplied to all the cold chain points across the districts as per their requirement.

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From April 1 onwards, all people above 45 years of age irrespective of co-morbidities will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. It is estimated that the target population will be around 1.66 crore in Karnataka, a press note from the health department stated.

"In addition to existing COVID-19 vaccination centres, the state has planned to intensify this vaccination drive by extending vaccination services at Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) and sub-centres. Around 5500 vaccination centres will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 vaccination will continue at all PHCs, UPHCs, CHCs, taluka Hospitals, district hospitals, medical colleges and private hospitals as already being done," the department said.

Districts have flexibility to schedule vaccination in HWCs and sub-centres and the vaccination will be conducted under the supervision of the medical officer as per micro-plan on prior intimated dates.

The state has provided broad guidelines to districts to strategize vaccination through support from all the line departments and NGOs.

Centre has assured the state that additional vaccine doses will be supplied regularly in the coming days as per daily coverage.

The state has vaccinated 39 lakh people since January 16, including healthcare workers, frontline workers, persons above 60 years of age and persons aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities.

