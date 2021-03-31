STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: COVID vaccination in 2,000 additional sub-centres from April 1

The old Primary Health Centre(PHC) at Punjalakatte, which gets a good number of outpatients, will also be upgraded and restructured at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Coronavirus vaccine centres have been increased to 5000 in the state and will be expanded to 2000 additional sub-centres from April 1, said health minister R Sudhakar.

He was speaking to the media after visiting the primary health centre at Vamanjoor on Wednesday. At present there are over 3000 facilities in the state.

Regarding confusion over two orders issued by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V and district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Sudhakar said that the final guidelines issued by
chief minister B S Yediyurappa is the final one.

"That order will be applied in all 30 districts and I am not aware of the two different orders issued in the district," he said.

Later paying a visit to Bantwal taluk hospital, Sudhakar said that the facilities are good at the hospital and he would address a few issues and demands of the staff.

"There is a demand to increase D-group employees. The specialists in their limits can perform more
operations. I have also directed the officials to increase claims under Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Karnataka schemes.

The old Primary Health Centre(PHC) at Punjalakatte, which gets a good number of outpatients, will be upgraded and restructured at a cost of Rs 6 crore. Earlier, the chief minister in his recent budget had announced that over 250 PHCs will be upgraded.

Punjalkatte is also one among them and it will be developed as a world-class health centre at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

The building will also have accommodation for the doctors, nurses and paramedical and D-group staff."

Also, the hospital needs additional machinery and facilities which will be fulfilled soon.
 

