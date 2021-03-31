No ban on bypoll-related rallies, says Chief Secretary

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Covid-triggered ban on protests and rallies in the state will not apply to poll-related political activities in Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies and Belagavi Lok Sabha segment, where the byelections will be held on April 17, said Chief Secretary of Karnataka, P Ravikumar, here on Tuesday.

Ravikumar, who is touring Kalaburagi district, told The New Indian Express in an exclusive interaction that political parties are allowed to hold indoor and outdoor political functions and rallies, but they should adhere to Covid protocols when there is a congregation of people. Taking the example of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, where Covid norms are being followed during rallies, he said political parties here too can hold public meetings by asking people to adhere to Covid protocols.