Record high of 4225 cases reported in Karnataka as state's tally inches towards 10 lakh

By Express News Service

Karnataka is inching towards a total tally of 10 lakh COVID-19 cases, with a record 4225 cases reported on Wednesday.

This took the state's tally up to 9,97,004 cases, of which 28,248 are active cases. High-risk patients account for 266 of the active cases.

Bengaluru contributed the major chunk with 2928 cases being reported. The positivity rate is 4.65 percent.

There were 26 deaths reported on the day which took the toll in the state to 12,567. Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) were present in all the patients who passed away, as per the March 31 health bulletin.

A 65-year-old man from Uttara Kannada who passed away had SARI and Parkinson's disease as comorbidities, unlike the rest of the fatalities, who mostly had diabetes and hypertension.

The recovery rate stands at 95.9 percent, which has been consistently decreasing.

There are 31 active containment zones in the capital as per the Tuesday war room bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.