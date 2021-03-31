STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Second Covid wave fears could ruin Hampi’s tourism prospects

Officials also cite blistering summer heat acting as a dampener

Published: 31st March 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

While Hampi saw 40,000 tourists in February, the same halved in March | Express

By  Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: With the second wave of Covid-19 setting in, the tourism sector seems to be riding a wave of panic. Hampi, which otherwise would have had tourists from around the world making a beeline to behold its magnificent architectural gems, lies deserted today. Concern among guides, small businesses and vendors at this historical site is evident, considering the noticeable fall in the number of tourists, which could dip further if Covid cases continue their upward trajectory.

In February, over 40,000 tourists visited Hampi, which had gradually begun to see a resurgence of pre-Covid visitor footfalls. But the number almost halved to 20,000 in March. With mercury levels going northwards, a spike in Covid cases could prove a double whammy for local businesses. An officer in the district administration said the government has already taken measures to control the second wave.

Since a lot of tourists visit Hampi, the primary health centre here is ensuring a better environment for them. The PHC has all the facilities, including to check for Covid-19 like RAT test, and also two mobile vehicles, he added.

“Footfalls in Hampi dwindled in March. This can be linked not only to the pandemic, but the summer heat which also discourages visitors. However, the administration has taken all precautionary measures and visitors need not worry about Covid-19,” he reassured.

Bharat Patil, a local vendor, said daily, the number of tourists is decreasing, which is a worrying sign. Last year, the pandemic brought loss to their business, which saw some improvement over the last few months. The second wave, however, can bring damage again in its wake. So the administration should ensure all safety measures and improve tourism, he appealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hampi COVID 19 second wave Karnataka tourism
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp