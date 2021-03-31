Second Covid wave fears could ruin Hampi’s tourism prospects

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: With the second wave of Covid-19 setting in, the tourism sector seems to be riding a wave of panic. Hampi, which otherwise would have had tourists from around the world making a beeline to behold its magnificent architectural gems, lies deserted today. Concern among guides, small businesses and vendors at this historical site is evident, considering the noticeable fall in the number of tourists, which could dip further if Covid cases continue their upward trajectory.

In February, over 40,000 tourists visited Hampi, which had gradually begun to see a resurgence of pre-Covid visitor footfalls. But the number almost halved to 20,000 in March. With mercury levels going northwards, a spike in Covid cases could prove a double whammy for local businesses. An officer in the district administration said the government has already taken measures to control the second wave.

Since a lot of tourists visit Hampi, the primary health centre here is ensuring a better environment for them. The PHC has all the facilities, including to check for Covid-19 like RAT test, and also two mobile vehicles, he added.

“Footfalls in Hampi dwindled in March. This can be linked not only to the pandemic, but the summer heat which also discourages visitors. However, the administration has taken all precautionary measures and visitors need not worry about Covid-19,” he reassured.

Bharat Patil, a local vendor, said daily, the number of tourists is decreasing, which is a worrying sign. Last year, the pandemic brought loss to their business, which saw some improvement over the last few months. The second wave, however, can bring damage again in its wake. So the administration should ensure all safety measures and improve tourism, he appealed.