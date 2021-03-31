With polls in mind, Congress to hold small meetings, door-to-door campaign

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The diktat is clear: All processions, protests, parties are banned, but political sorts escape the clampdown. With by-elections round the corner, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravikumar said it’s business as usual for netadom, where Covid-19 may fear to tread. Of course, there is a rider -- all Covid norms are to be adhered to.

The Congress is ready to play by the book on this front. Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah said his party is willing to abide by Covid protocol laid down by the government, and stressed the need to follow all procedures to control the epidemic. Siddaramaiah told reporters that the second wave of Covid-19 is upon Karnataka, and there is an urgent need to arrest it.

If the government decides to ban processions, protests and congregations of people for a fortnight, it would be good for the people, he added.On its part, the Congress is willing to organise small group meetings instead of large rallies, and give preference to visiting homes to campaign.

On the other hand, KPCC chief Shivakumar said he is yet to study the orders banning processions, protests and gatherings, and questioned whether BJP leaders are following the orders too.Both leaders, addressing the press separately, said their main poll issue is failure of the State government on all fronts, and rising prices of essential commodities. They said that though they have raised the issue of injustice to Kalyana Karnataka region by the government, there was no response to it.