STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Civic body polls: Congress wins 7, JDS bags 2, BJP heads home with just 1 seat out of 10

Setback for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as bastion Thirthahalli slips out of BJP's hands
 

Published: 01st May 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It's bad news for the BJP, which managed to win just one of 10 civic bodies — the Congres won seven and the JDS bagged two. This comes just ahead of the May 2 counting of votes for the bypolls in Karnataka, and assembly elections in other states.Traditionally, the ruling party holds an advantage in civic body elections, but that is not so for the BJP this time. It is especially disheartening for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who saw a setback in Thirthahalli in his native district Shivamogga.

The lone win for BJP came from the highly polarised Madikeri Town Municipality, where the party has traditionally managed to do well. This pro-BJP sentiment was not visible in the other civic body poll results, though. In Ballari City Corporation, which was with the BJP,  the Congress managed a convincing victory. The mining barons didn't do well either. Somashekar Reddy's son lost the polls, as did the son of former MP Sanna Fakeerappa, who is also Sriramulu's relative.

In an indication that BJP's popularity is declining, the Congress won 21 of the 39 seats in Ballari, leaving just 13 for the BJP, while the JDS drew a blank. In Ramanagara, where the JDS has traditionally done well, the Congress managed to do exceedingly well thanks to the personal involvement of DK Shivakumar and his brother-MP DK Suresh. Congress won 19, JDS won 11 here and BJP drew a blank, which is a great setback for the party which has tried to project DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan as its Vokkaliga face here.

The Congress retained Bhadravati, its old bastion, and managed to storm Thirthahalli, which the BJP had been holding for 25 years in the CM's home constituency. The Congress won a convincing 9 of 15 seats, reducing BJP to just 6 seats, while the JDS drew a blank.

In Belur, in Hassan district, the Congress won 17 seats while BJP won just one seat. The JDS won 5 seats in Gudibande civic body in Chikkaballapura district, while the opposition Congress gained a clear majority, winning 6 of 11 seats, in spite of Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar working very hard here. Reacting to the victory, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, and DK Shivakumar said they could not contain their joy as the elections were held on April 27, just when Covid cases were peaking. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa civic body polls Karnataka Congress JDS
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp