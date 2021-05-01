STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress meeting to discuss Covid situation on Monday

The former CM also urged the government to take steps to help small and medium industries and provide them free power and give tax exemption on their exports.

Published: 01st May 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramiah (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Siddaramiah has convened a legislature party meeting on Monday to discuss the Covid situation in the state.During the virtual meeting at 11 am on Monday, the party legislators will discuss the Covid situation in all the districts, including the shortage of beds with oxygen supply in hospitals, the government’s “failure to handle the situation” and measures required to be taken up to help people, CLP secretary E Tukaram said in a communication to party legislators.

The CLP meeting is also likely to discuss the urban local body election results announced on Friday as well the assembly and Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll results to be announced on Sunday.Meanwhile, Siddaramiah has urged the state government to provide financial assistance to people hit by the Corona Curfew. In a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the former CM said that the state government must provide Rs 10,000 financial assistance to BPL families and also farmers. He urged the government to direct banks to provide Rs 5 lakh interest-free agricultural loan to farmers as they are in distress. The former CM also urged the government to take steps to help small and medium industries and provide them free power and give tax exemption on their exports.

