Congress to set up help desks for Covid-19 in all Karnataka districts

MYSURU: The Congress party which had launched 'Arogya Hasta' programme to help in distress during the wave of the pandemic, has gone a step forward by coming out with a plan to start a dedicated Covid helpdesk in each district.

Revealing this during a press meet here on Friday, KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan said over 320 doctors have registered with the doctors' cell of the KPCC who will assist Covid patients and their family members by giving them required information besides helping them in getting a bed and other facilities. "The first such control room set up by the Mysuru district Congress committee would be operational in the city from Saturday," he said.

Coming down heavily against the state and Central government, he said: "Though our leader Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh tried to awaken the government from their slumber, they were ignored. The state is experiencing a lack of coordination in handling of the crisis."

He questioned the district administration and the minister for not opening up relief centres to assist migrants and shelterless hit by the crisis and suggested to involve NGOs and volunteers to set up such relief centres and give them shelter until the situation turns normal.

He urged the government to increase the daily wages under the MGNREGA from Rs 289 to Rs 350 and also extend the man days from 100 to 150 which would help people take up works amid the Covid crisis.