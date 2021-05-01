STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMA scam probe: IPS officer Hilori moves Karnataka HC

Questions sanction given by the govt to prosecute him and the additional chargesheet filed by CBI

Published: 01st May 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior police officer Ajay Hilori moved the Karnataka High Court on Friday, questioning the criminal proceedings initiated against him in relation to the IMA scam. He questioned the FIR sanction given by the State Government to prosecute him and the additional chargesheet filed by the CBI.

After hearing the arguments of the CBI’s counsel, Justice Krishna S Dixit issued notice to the State Government, saying that the matter requires deeper consideration. Any further proceedings will be subject to the outcome of the writ petition, the judge said, while adjourning the hearing to June 4, 2021. 

Firstly, Hilori challenged the sanction order dated September 9, 2020, issued by the government for the offences punishable under Sections 420, 406 and 409 of the IPC read with 120B, and Section 9 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 2004. Secondly, he challenged another sanction order dated January 7, 2020, under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption of Act to conduct investigation by the CBI against him, and the FIR registered by the agency on February 1, 2020, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides the additional chargesheet.

Hilori, the then DCP (East), had sent a report dated May 16, 2017, to the Commissioner of Police regarding the enquiry conducted against the IMA group. It was stated that based on the report submitted by the Police Inspector of Commercial Street police station, the closure of inquiry against the IMA group was recommended. It is forthcoming that the IMA group is conducting its business as per rules and regulations, and the same was sent to the Commissioner for further directions. 

The counsel of the petitioner claimed that the allegations in the chargesheet lead to an irrefutable conclusion that this is a case of harassment with ulterior motives and political witch-hunting, and not a bonafide action of setting the criminal law into motion. 

IMA scam Ajay Hilori Karnataka High Court IPS officer
